Rapper DMX, seen here at a Boston Celtics game in November 2017, was released from prison Friday in West Virginia after serving a sentence for tax evasion. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rapper DMX was released from a West Virginia prison Friday after completing his sentence for a scheme to conceal income from the Internal Revenue Service.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed DMX, real name Earl Simmons, was released Friday morning from the Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in Glenville.

DMX's sentence was actually scheduled to end Sunday, but its federal policy to release prisoners early if their scheduled release date falls on a weekend.

The rapper, who must now pay $2.3 million in restitution to the federal government, was sentenced to prison in 2017 after investigators uncovered evidence that he had sought to hide millions of dollars of income from the IRS and avoid $1.7 million in existing tax liabilities.

The "Party Up (Up in Here)" performer has had numerous previous run-ins with the law, including arrests for animal cruelty and drug possession. He was previously sentenced to a year in prison in 2010 for a probation violation.