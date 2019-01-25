Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is set to perform at next month's Grammys gala. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anthony Kiedis and his rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform at next month's Grammys gala. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is set to perform at next month's Grammys gala. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R. and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been booked to perform at the 61st annual Grammy Awards gala in Los Angeles.

The ceremony honoring excellence across all genres of music is to take place Feb. 10 at the Staples Center.

Previously announced Grammy performers include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is hosting the event.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar goes into the ceremony with a leading eight nominations.