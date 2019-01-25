Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R. and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been booked to perform at the 61st annual Grammy Awards gala in Los Angeles.
The ceremony honoring excellence across all genres of music is to take place Feb. 10 at the Staples Center.
Previously announced Grammy performers include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves.
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is hosting the event.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar goes into the ceremony with a leading eight nominations.
