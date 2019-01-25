Selena Gomez attends the premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" on June 30. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Julia Michaels and Selena Gomez get honest about their feelings on new song "Anxiety."

The track, which is a part of Michaels' new EP Inner Monologue, Pt. 1, released on Thursday, features the duo singing about dealing with social anxiety.

"I got all these thoughts, running through my mind/ All the damn time and I can't seem to shut it off/ I think I'm doing fine most of the time/ I think that I'm alright, but I can't seem to shut it off," Michaels and Gomez sing together.

Inner Monologue, Pt. 1 is Michaels' first release since her 2017 EP, Nervous System.

Gomez paid tribute to Michaels on Instagram and praised "Anxiety."

"My sweet soul sister. Julia you have been a huge part of my life. You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt. This song is extremely close to my heart as I've experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too," Gomez said alongside a photo of Michaels embracing her.

"You're never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!" she continued.

Gomez recently returned to social media following a three month hiatus and after seeking mental health treatment in December.