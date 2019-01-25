Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled (left to right) attend the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Cardi B says news of her Las Vegas residency show is true.

The 26-year-old rapper confirmed in an Instagram video Thursday that she will have a residency show at Kaos nightclub at Palms Casino Resort.

"ITS LIT THIS YEAR IN SIN CITY AT THE PALMS !!!!!!!!" she captioned the post.

Cardi B shared her excitement with her 40.4 million Instagram followers in the video.

"What's poppin', everybody? So yes, it's true that Cardi got a residency in Las Vegas in the Palms," she said. "I'm coming to Vegas!"

The "I Like It Rapper" also responded to critics who questioned her residency when she has only released one studio album.

"I bring the hos out!" she answered.

News of Cardi B's residency show broke Wednesday. The Palms announced Thursday that Above & Beyond, Skrillex, Kaskade and G-Eazy will also perform at the new Kaos nightclub.

"She's a superstar," Palms general manager Jon Gray said of Cardi B in an interview Thursday with Billboard. "She has an incredible following. She is incredibly talented and a great example of what we want to showcase."

Cardi B released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, in April. The album includes the singles "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" and "Money."