Left to right, Howie D, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys perform on "Good Morning America" on July 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Backstreet Boys appeared on "The Tonight Show" and dressed as chickens to become the Bawkstreet Boys with Jimmy Fallon. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys released their 10th studio album DNA on Friday after appearing on The Tonight Show.

The boy band joined host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday in dressing up as chickens to become the Bawkstreet Boys.

Members Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson each put on a chicken outfit alongside Fallon and performed an all-clucking rendition of hit Backstreet Boys song, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" onstage.

They also performed chicken-inspired choreography.

The Bawkstreet Boys gathered outside the Tonight Show studio and poked fun at an age-old joke by crossing the road together in order to get to the other side.

DNA includes the singles "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" and "Chances." The Backstreet Boys will be going on a world tour in support of the album starting in May.

The Backstreet Boys will be featured in a Doritos commercial alongside Chance the Rapper during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.