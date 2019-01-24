Left to right, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner and Patrick Wilson of Weezer. The band released a cover album featuring hit songs Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Weezer surprised fans with The Teal Album featuring covers of hit songs such as "Africa" and "Billie Jean."

The Teal Album was released on music streaming services on Thursday such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The 10-track project also includes Weezer performing "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," "Take on Me," "Happy Together," "Paranoid," "Mr. Blue Sky," "No Scrubs," and "Stand by Me."

"It's us covering everyone else's hits," Weezer said on Twitter alongside an album cover featuring the band wearing '80s inspired clothing in front of a teal background.

Weezer is set to release their thirteenth studio album titled The Black Album on March 1. It will feature the singles "Zombie Bastards," and "Can't Knock the Hustle."

The band released a music video for "Can't Knock the Hustle" in October that featured Fall out Boy's Pete Wentz as a frustrated Uber driver.