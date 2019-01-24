Vampire Weekend releases two songs, set spring date for new album

Vampire Weekend members, left to right, Chris Baio, Ezra Koenig, Rostam Batmanglij and Chris Tomson. The band has released two new songs. Photo by Michael Nelson/EPA

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Vampire Weekend has returned with their first new songs in six years with "Harmony Hall" and "2021."

The songs will appear on the band's long in development fourth studio album Father of the Bride, that is set for release in the spring.

"Harmony Hall" and "2021" were both uploaded to Vampire Weekend's YouTube page.

"And the stone walls of Harmony Hall/ Bear witness/ Anybody with a worried mind/ Could never forgive the sight/ Of wicked snakes inside a place/ You thought was dignified," frontman Ezra Koenig sings on the upbeat "Harmony Hall" which differs from the more mysterious and brief "2021."

Vampire Weekend's last album Modern Vampires of the City, was released in 2013.