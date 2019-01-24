Jan. 24 (UPI) -- BTS' agency is unveiling the full lineup for its new boy band Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT.

Big Hit Entertainment introduced the group's five members -- Soobin, Yeonjun, Heuningkai, Taehyun and Beomgyu -- in a video Wednesday.

"TXT is about building a new tomorrow together by creating synergy working towards a shared dream," the company said, according to The Korea Herald.

TXT's introductory video had received over 3.9 million views as of Thursday morning. Big Hit also launched official Twitter accounts for TXT and its members.

"Hello! Tomorrow x Together official Twitter," one post reads.

안녕하세요! 투모로우바이투게더 공식 트위터입니다⭐️ ☺️ — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) January 23, 2019

TXT is Big Hit Entertainment's first new group since BTS debuted in 2013. BTS become a global phenomenon in 2018, achieving worldwide success with its albums Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.