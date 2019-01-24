Pistol Annies singer Angaleena Presley gives birth to daughter

Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, and Miranda Lambert (left to right) of the Pistol Annies perform at the Country Music Association Awards on November 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pistols Annie singer Angaleena Presley is a mom of two.

People confirmed Wednesday the 42-year-old country music star welcomed a baby girl, Phoenix Joeleena Jean, with husband Jordan Powell on Tuesday.

Presley told the magazine she played a Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson song to calm her daughter during labor.

"When we were admitted to the hospital before delivery, Phoenix's heart rate got up really high and she was kicking the crap out of me," the star shared.

"To try and calm her down, Jordan played the Kentucky/Texas combo of a Loretta and Willie duet up against my belly," she said. "Within 15 seconds, her heart rate dropped to normal and she relaxed. I guess she knew already where her roots were."

Presley is also parent to 12-year-old son Jed with a previous partner. She married Powell in May 2012.

"I'm so glad to add this strong female to our family," the singer said of Phoenix. "She is tiny but she is fierce. Jordan and Jed are both by her side and head over heels."

Presley confirmed her daughter's birth in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Mom & Baby are doing well," she told fans.

Presley has released three albums, including Interstate Gospel, with Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe as the Pistol Annies. She released her debut solo album, American Middle Class, in 2014 and followed up with Wrangled in 2017.