Ariana Grande attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande attends the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande sports a fake neck and chest tattoo in her cover art for "Thank U, Next." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is sharing her Thank U, Next album cover with fans.

The 25-year-old singer posted the sultry cover art in a tweet Wednesday.

The Thank U, Next cover shows Grande sporting a fake neck and chest tattoo reading "Thank U, Next" and her signature ponytail.

Grande said she collaborated with friend and backup dancer Brian Nicholson and music director Alfredo Nichols on the cover.

"this is my fav album cover i think. brian painted me. fredo shot me. made with tru, deep friendship and love. just like this music," she wrote.

Grande posted a release date and track list for Thank U, Next earlier the same day. The album debuts Feb. 5 and will include 12 songs, including the title track.

Grande released a music video for her new single "7 Rings" last week. The pink and purple-hued video shows the singer hosting an all-girl party.