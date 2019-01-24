Trending Stories

'American Idol' alum Lauren Alaina calls off engagement
'Star Wars' Disney park to be introduced in Marvel comic book series
Ariana Grande says new album is coming in February, releases tracklist
Michael Gandolfini to play young Tony in 'Sopranos' prequel
Black Pink's 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' video breaks YouTube record

Sonequa Martin-Green, Rebecca Romijn attend 'Star Trek' premiere

Hyundai developing first airbag system that protects in multiple collisions
Vampire Weekend releases two songs, set spring date for new album
Pistol Annies singer Angaleena Presley gives birth to daughter
Deer jumps over surprised dog on doorbell cam
'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' actress Rebecca Ferguson is married
 
