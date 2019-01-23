Rodriguez cancels Australia, New Zealand tour due to illness

Sixto Rodriguez, known as Rodriguez, has scrapped his upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Sixto Rodriguez, known professionally as Rodriguez, has canceled his planned tour of Australia and New Zealand due to health issues.

Rodriguez was set to visit the countries in February and March. Frontier Touring, the company behind the tour, released a statement on Wednesday explaining that the rock veteran is dealing with medical restrictions.

"Rodriguez is very upset at having to let anyone down, and apologises to everyone affected for the inconvenience caused," the statement reads.

"Frontier Touring wish Rodriguez a speedy recovery. Rodriguez is looking forward to being able to return to Australia & New Zealand when he has fully recovered."

All tickets purchased for the Australia and New Zealand shows will be refunded.

Rodriguez was also set to perform alongside Xavier Rudd, Busby Marou and others as part of the A Day on the Green festival series.