Chris Stapleton attends the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Stapleton (L) and Morgane Stapleton attend the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Stapleton shared plans for his "All-American Road Show" tour in a tweet Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Millionaire" singer Chris Stapleton will tour the country in 2019.

The 40-year-old country music star announced plans for his All-American Road Show tour in a tweet Wednesday.

The new U.S. tour will feature special guests Margo Price, Brent Cobb, Brothers Osbourne, Marcus King Band and Kendell Marvel. Tickets go on sale Feb. 1.

Stapleton will kick off the tour July 9 in Allentown, Pa. He will visit numerous cities across the country before bringing the venture to a close Nov. 2 in Louisville, Ky.

"2019 All-American Road Show with special guests @MissMargoPrice, @Brent_Cobb, @BrothersOsbourne, @MarcusKingBand, and @KendellMarvel. Tickets on sale Feb. 1," the post reads.

Stapleton last released the album From A Room: Volume 2 in December 2017. The album includes the song "Millionaire," which was released as a single in April.

Stapleton is nominated for three awards at the 2019 Grammys, which will take place Feb. 10. He is up for Best Country Album for From A Room: Volume 2, Best Country Solo Performance for "Millionaire," and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Say Something" with Justin Timberlake.