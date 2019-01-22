Agnetha Fältskog of ABBA fame. New music from the group has been delayed until late 2019. Photo courtesy of Stockholm Pride/Wikimedia Commons https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/legalcode

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- ABBA announced two new songs titled "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" will be delayed until late 2019.

"No release before the summer," a representative for the group said in a statement to Variety. "Hopefully this fall."

The new songs were first announced in April and were set to be performed during a virtual ABBA tribute special that was scheduled to air on NBC in late 2018.

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did," ABBA previously said in a statement in April. "And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience! We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good."

ABBA member Benny Andersson recently said in an interview with fan website IceTheSite that a third new song could also be released.

ABBA, consisting of Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, was formed in 1972. The group broke up a decade later have releasing hit songs such as "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "Mamma Mia," "Super Troopers," "The Winner Takes it All," "S.O.S.," "I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do," "Waterloo," "Thank You for the Music" and "Honey, Honey."