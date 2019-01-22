Trending Stories

'Glass' tops the North American box office with $40.6M
Zachary Levi fights villains, shops for lair in 'Shazam!' trailer
Kiernan Shipka to star in Netflix film 'Let It Snow'
'Walking Dead' alum Chandler Riggs heading back to TV
Kevin Hart in talks to star in live-action Monopoly movie

Photo Gallery

 
Betty White turns 97: A look back

Latest News

Rondo set for return for Lakers; LeBron still sidelined
Volvo recalls more than 200,000 disel cars for possible fuel leakage
Supreme Court decides not to hear cases on transgender troops, DACA
Former NFL RB Darren McFadden arrested in Whataburger drive-thru
Blood test may detect Alzheimer's disease damage
 
Back to Article
/