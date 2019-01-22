Dave Matthews Band has announced a new tour for 2019 that will begin in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/upi | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Dave Matthews Band has announced a new North American tour for summer 2019.

The tour is set to kick off on April 30 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., before wrapping up on Sept. 22 at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, N.J.

Dave Matthews Band will also be performing in cities such as Nashville, Dallas, Cincinnati, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Phoenix and New Orleans for the 50th annual Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 4.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Every ticket purchased can be redeemed for an unreleased live recording from Dave Matthews Band's 2018 tour.

Dave Matthews Band's latest album, Come Tomorrow, was released in June. The project reached No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.