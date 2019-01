Chloe x Halle attend the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills on June 13. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

R&B duo Chloe X Halle is set to sing "America the Beautiful" at next month's Super Bowl. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The NFL has confirmed that the R&B sister duo Chloe X Halle will perform "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

The singers have joined a lineup of musical talent, which will include Gladys Knight singing "The Star-Spangled Banner," and Maroon 5 headlining the pro football game's halftime show.

Big Boi and Travis Scott will be special guest performers during the halftime show, as well.