A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's 'Hoodie SZN' tops the U.S. album chart

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is 21 Savage's I Am > I Was, followed by the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack at No. 3, Meek Mill's Championships at No. 4 and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 6, the soundtrack to A Star is Born at No. 7, Drake's Scorpion at No. 8, Kodak Black's Dying to Live at No. 9 and Queen's Greatest Hits I, II & III: The Platinum Collection at No. 10.