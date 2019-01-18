Post Malone appears backstage during the 46th annual American Music Awards on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Post Malone have been tapped to perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards, among other stars.

Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay and Shawn Mendes are also set to take the stage on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday.

Cardi B, Malone, Monae and Musgraves are each nominated for Album of the Year. Cardi B and Malone also received Record of the Year nominations for "I Like It" and "Rockstar," respectively.

Cabello will be making her Grammy Awards performance debut and received two nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana" and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut, self-titled album.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

