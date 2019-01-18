Cardi B will be performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards along with Camila Cabello and Post Malone. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Camila Cabello appears backstage during the 46th annual American Music Awards on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Post Malone appears backstage during the 46th annual American Music Awards on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Post Malone have been tapped to perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards, among other stars.
Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay and Shawn Mendes are also set to take the stage on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday.
Cardi B, Malone, Monae and Musgraves are each nominated for Album of the Year. Cardi B and Malone also received Record of the Year nominations for "I Like It" and "Rockstar," respectively.
Cabello will be making her Grammy Awards performance debut and received two nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana" and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut, self-titled album.
The 61st annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys.
Memorable red carpet moments of 2018
Lupita Nyong'o arrives in custom Versace
to the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles on January 29. Nyong'o plays Nakia in the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ezra Miller arrives in Moncler to the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on November 8. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo
Rihanna arrives in Margiela on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7. Rihanna hosted the
gala, along with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Meryl Streep (L) in Vera Wang and Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, attend the Golden Globe Awards. Many stars brought activists
as their dates to the Globes. Many stars wore black
in support of the Time's Up movement. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pete Davidson (L) and Ariana Grande make their red carpet debut
at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. The couple ended their four month engagement and separated
in October. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Jason Momoa joins Haka dancers during the premiere
of "Aquaman" in Los Angeles on December 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Olympic figure skaters Adam Rippon (R) and Mirai Nagasu arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4. Rippon wore a Moschino suit with a chest harness and a patent-leather bowtie. Nagasu wore Alberta Ferretti. Both competed
on "Dancing with the Stars" and Rippon won. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kim Kardashian arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala in Atelier Versace. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lena Waithe arrives on the red carpet in a suit and cape designed by Carolina Herrera at the Met Gala. "I'm reppin' my community, and I want everybody to know that you can be whoever you are, and be completely proud and be doin' it," she said
. "Let's not be afraid of who we are." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer, actress Jennifer Lopez (L) and boyfriend
, Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, arrive on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Lopez wears a Balmain gown. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jury member Kristen Stewart wears Chanel as she climbs the steps of the Palais des Festivals barefoot,
holding her Christian Louboutin heels, before the screening of the film "Blackkklansman" at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 14. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Lady Gaga attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" in Givenchy Couture in Los Angeles on September 24. Gaga has been nominated for several awards, from Grammys to SAG Awards
, Golden Globes and more, for her performance in the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Model Winnie Harlow arrives in Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at Cannes on May 15. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Miriam Odemba (L) and Mariame Sakanoko arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Wild Pear Tree (Ahlat Agaci)" at Cannes on May 18. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Jane Fonda arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Sink Or Swim (Le grand bain)" at Cannes on May 13. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Spike Lee arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Blackkklansman" at Cannes on May 14. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
South Korean boy band and performers
BTS arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 in Las Vegas. BTS won
several awards and broke many records this year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrives on the red carpet of the Academy Awards in a traditional Eritrean dress called a zuria on March 4 to honor her father who passed away in 2017. She honored him again in September when she wore
a dress in the colors of the Eritrean flag. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chadwick Boseman of "Black Panther" arrives on the red carpet in Givenchy Haute Couture for the Academy Awards. The actor won several awards this year, including
a People's Choice Award for Favorite Male Movie Star in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Taylor Swift arrives in Balmain for the 46th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 9. Swift won
four awards that night and surpassed Whitney Houston for the most wins a female artist has accumulated in AMA history. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Cardi B arrives in Dolce & Gabbana for the American Music Awards. Cardi B split
from husband, rapper Offset in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Model Kendall Jenner arrives in Redemption for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Writer James Ivory, winner of the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Call Me by Your Name," appears backstage with his Oscar during the Academy Awards. Ivory wore
a dress shirt, created by artist Andrew Mania, which features a drawing of the film's star Timothee Chalamet as part of his tuxedo. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh arrive for the the 24th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 21. The couple married in February and welcomed
their son in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actress and singer Janelle Monae arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Christian Siriano. Monae came out as pansexual this year and released
"Dirty Computer" which is now nominated for Grammy Album of the Year. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Whoopi Goldberg of "The View" arrives in a Christian Siriano gown with combat boots on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast members of "Crazy Rich Asians" gather for a photo-op on the turquoise blue carpet during the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on July 7. The film was No. 1
at the box office in North America three weeks in a row. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, athletes who accused Larry Nassar of sexual abuse Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, Tiffany Thomas Lopez and Sarah Klein attend the 26th annual ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 18. Raisman, while receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award alongside her sister survivors, said
, "We may suffer alone -- but we survive together." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Scarlett Johansson (L) and boyfriend,"Saturday Night Live" actor Colin Jost, attend
the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity Wars" in Los Angeles on April 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Model Gigi Hadid arrives in Versace on the red carpet of the CFDA
Fashion Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cast members of the "Ocean's 8" movie, from left to right, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina arrive
for the CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros. studio presentation in Las Vegas on April 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Michael Zegen (L) and Rachel Brosnahan, winners
of the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," appear backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. Brosnahan is wearing Oscar de la Renta. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actor Jenifer Lewis walks the red carpet in a bedazzled Nike sweater in support
of Colin Kaeperick, who participated in a Nike campaign, for the Primetime Emmy Awards. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
RuPaul, winner
of the award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for "RuPaul's Drag Race," appears in Calvin Klein 205W39NYC backstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards. "RuPaul's Drag Race" was the first reality show to win Outstanding Host and Outstanding Reality-Competition Series in the same year. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Chrissy Teigen (L) in Yanina Couture and John Legend in Burberry arrive on the red carpet for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in New York City on January 28. Legend achieved
EGOT status in September. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Model Hailey Baldwin arrives in a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit for the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on March 11. She changed her last name
to Bieber in November which suggests the two got married. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
