Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Music legend Gladys Knight has signed on to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at next month's Super Bowl in Atlanta.
"Atlanta, I'm coming home! #NFL #SBLIII," Knight tweeted Thursday morning, along with a promotional poster for the Feb. 3 event.
The NFL also announced Knight would help kick off the game.
Pop group Maroon 5 was confirmed last weekend as the headliner for the professional football game's halftime show. Travis Scott and Big Boi are expected to be guest performers.
.@MsGladysKnight will sing the National Anthem at #SBLIII! https://t.co/Fjt5kibRGk— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2019