Left to right, Musicians Mickey Madden, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, James Valentine and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 appear backstage during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Travis Scott performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIII. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Music legend Gladys Knight has signed on to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at next month's Super Bowl in Atlanta.

"Atlanta, I'm coming home! #NFL #SBLIII," Knight tweeted Thursday morning, along with a promotional poster for the Feb. 3 event.

The NFL also announced Knight would help kick off the game.

Pop group Maroon 5 was confirmed last weekend as the headliner for the professional football game's halftime show. Travis Scott and Big Boi are expected to be guest performers.