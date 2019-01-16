Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones. The band will be performing at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival alongside Katy Perry. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry and Dave Matthews Band are set to headline the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The 50th annual festival will be held from April 25-28 and then May 2-5 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Bob Seger, Carlos Santana, Pitbull, Van Morrison, Al Green, Logic, Earth, Wind & Fire, J Balvin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tom Jones, Alanis Morissette, Ciara, The Doobie Brothers, Ziggy Marley and many more and also set to perform.

Each day of the festival will feature a different lineup of artists. The Rolling Stones will be take the stage on May 2 alongside Marley, Jones and Mavis Staples.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday starting at $70 through Ticket Master. VIP passes are also available.