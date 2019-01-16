Carlos Santana announces North American summer tour

Carlos Santana performs in concert in Paris on July 5, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana has announced a 29-date North American Supernatural Now tour that will take place in the summer.

The tour marks the 20th anniversary of Santana's multiple Grammy-winning 1999 album Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his performance at Woodstock.

Santana will be kicking things off on June 22 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix before wrapping things up on Aug. 25 at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y.

He will also be performing in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Dallas, Kansas City, Chicago, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit and Boston, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Jan. 25 through Live Nation. The Doobie Brothers will be accompanying Santana on all tour dates.

Supernatural featured No. 1 hits "Smooth" and "Maria Maria." The release sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

Santana will be performing songs from Supernatural along with new tracks from his upcoming EP, In Search of Mona Lisa that is set for release on Jan. 25.