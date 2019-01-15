Jason Aldean (R) and his wife Brittany Kerr attending the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Aldean will be going on tour again starting in May.

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean has announced a new North American summer tour in support of his eighth studio album, Rearview Town.

The Ride All Night tour, named after a song from Rearview Town, is set to kick off on May 3 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., after Aldean performs at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on April 12 and at the Stagecoach music festival in Indio, Calif., on April 28.

The tour ends Sept. 28 at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detroit. Aldean will also be performing in cities such as Milwaukee, Denver, Salt Lake City, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Boston and Chicago, among others.

Aldean will be joined by special guests Kane Brown and Carly Pearce who will be taking the stage each night of the tour.

Tickets go on sale starting on Jan. 25 through Live Nation's Megaticket program.

Rearview Town, released in April, reached No. 1 on the U.S. album charts.