Roger Daltrey (L) and Pete Townshend of The Who at the opening of the new Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Teen and Young Adult (TYA) space in New York City on March 18, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Roger Daltrey (L) and Pete Townshend of The Who. The band will be going on tour again in the summer and fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Who have announced a 29-date North American Moving On! tour that will take place in summer and fall 2019.

The tour will feature singer Roger Daltrey, guitarist Pete Townshend, guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey.

The Who will be kicking off the summer leg of the tour on May 7 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Mich., before wrapping things up on June 1 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The fall portion begins on Sept. 6 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., and ends on Oct. 23 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The band will also perform in cities such as New York, Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston, Ft. Lauderdale, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles, among others.

The Who will be accompanied by an orchestra on select dates. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Jan. 18 through LiveNation.

The Who also plans on releasing their first new album in 13 years in 2019.