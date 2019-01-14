Ozzy Osbourne will be performing at Rocklahoma 2019 along with Disturbed. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed and Shinedown are set to headline the 2019 Rocklahoma music festival.

Rocklahoma is set to take place over Memorial Day weekend from May 24-26 in Pryor, Okla.

Bush, Seether, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Jackyl, Asking Alexandria, Tech N9ne, Blackberry Smoke, Buckcherry, Beartooth, Sevendust, Ace Frehley, Lita Ford, Bad Wolves and many more are also set to perform at the hard rock festival.

Tickets go on sale starting on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. CST through the festival's website. General admission prices will start at $129 with VIP packages also available.

Rocklahoma will serve as the opening date for the North American leg of Osbourne's upcoming farewell tour. Osbourne's longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards) will be joining him on the tour.