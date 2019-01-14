Chaka Khan to return with new album in February

Chaka Khan will release "Hello Happiness," her first album in 12 years, on Feb. 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Renowned singer Chaka Khan will return with a new album in February.

The 65-year-old Queen of Funk will release Hello Happiness, her first album in 12 years, on Feb. 15, Khan announced in a press release Monday.

Hello Happiness includes a single of the same name. Khan shared a music video for the track Monday that was directed by Sam Pilling.

Khan's agency described Hello Happiness as "a tribute to the life-affirming power of music." The album showcases the singer's signature vocals while also having a "contemporary edge."

Khan last released the album Funk This in September 2007. She followed up with the single "Like Sugar" in January 2018 in honor of Record Store Day.

Khan came to fame with the funk band Rufus and released her debut solo album, Chaka, in 1978. She is known for such singles as "I'm Every Woman," "I Feel for You" and "Love You All My Lifetime."