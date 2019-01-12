21 Savage's 'I Am > I Was' tops U.S. album chart again

Rapper Post Malone appears backstage with his award for Favorite Male Artist -- Pop/Rock during the 46th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

(L-R) 21 Savage, pictured here with Amber Rose, has had the No. 1 album in the United States for two consecutive weeks. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- 21 Savage's I Am > I Was is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Hoodie SZN's A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, followed by Meek Mill's Championships at No. 3, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 4 and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Scorpion at No. 6, Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 7, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 8, Kodak Black's Dying to Live at No. 9 and the A Star is Born soundtrack at No. 10.