Sam Smith teams up Normani for 'Dancing With A Stranger'

Normani appears backstage during the 46th annual American Music Awards on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Smith has released a new song that also features Normani. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Sam Smith has released a new collaborative track with Normani of Fifth Harmony fame titled "Dancing With A Stranger."

The pop song was released on streaming services and Smith's YouTube channel on Friday.

"Look what you made me do/ I'm with somebody new/ Oh baby baby I'm dancing with a stranger," Smith and Normani both sing during the chorus.

"Another musical baby. Popping them out over here!! Hope you enjoy it. I live for you @Normani," Smith said on Twitter alongside a short video clip of the pair performing the song, hinting that a music video might be in the works.

Another musical baby. Popping them out over here!! Hope you enjoy it ❤️ I live for you @Normani ❤️ #DancingWithAStranger pic.twitter.com/ytxjNdqNsV — Sam Smith (@samsmith) January 11, 2019

Normani is embarking on her solo career after Fifth Harmony announced in March that they would be going on a hiatus. She previously appeared alongside Khalid on "Love Lies."