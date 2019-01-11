R. Kelly arrives for the 41st annual American Music Awards on November 24, 2013. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga's song with R. Kelly has been taken off of streaming services and YouTube. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga's 2013 single "Do What U Want (With My Body)" featuring R. Kelly has been removed from music streaming services.

Gaga promised on Twitter Wednesday that the track would be removed in response to the multiple sexual assault allegations that Kelly is facing.

Official music videos for "Do What U Want (With My Body)" were also removed from YouTube, however, a video of Gaga and Kelly performing the song at the American Music Awards remains.

"Do What U Want (With My Body)" reached the Top 20 chart on iTunes after Gaga tweeted her intentions and before it was removed.

"I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering an in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," Gaga said previously. "What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible.

"I'm sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner. I love you," she continued.

Lifetime recently aired a documentary series titled Surviving R. Kelly that chronicled the assault allegations against Kelly. The series featured Kelly's ex-wife Andrea Lee, former underage partner Lizzette Martinez and former backup singer Jovante Cunningham speaking out.