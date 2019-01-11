Ariana Grande teases new single '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande is set to release a new single on Jan. 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande teased on Twitter a new single titled "7 Rings" that is set to be released on Jan. 18.

Grande uploaded on Thursday a blurry photo of a pink door which has the song's title spray painted across it.

The singer captioned the image using multiple diamond ring emojis.

The song follows the release of singles "Thank U, Next" and "Imagine" that will appear on her upcoming fifth studio album. Grande released her fourth album titled Sweetener in August.

Grande is set to headline the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. The festival will take place over two weeks at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. from April 12-14 and then April 19-21.