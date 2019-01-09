Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' video passes 1B views on YouTube

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga had a video pass 1 billion views on YouTube this week.

Billboard confirmed the 32-year-old recording artist reached the milestone on the video-sharing site for the first time Tuesday with her 2009 music video for "Bad Romance."

"Bad Romance" appears on Lady Gaga's EP The Fame Monster, which debuted in November 2009. The EP also includes the singles "Telephone," "Alejandro" and "Dance in the Dark."

Lady Gaga is also celebrating her win at the National Board of Review Awards. She accepted best actress for her role in A Star is Born while attending the ceremony with her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, Tuesday in New York.

"Thank you for believing in me, mom," the star said in her acceptance speech, according to People. "Thank you for believing me in thick and thin so I can fulfill my dreams. I always do what I do to make my family proud."

In addition, Lady Gaga won best original song for "Shallow" in A Star is Born at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

"I didn't get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won," the singer wrote in an Instagram post Monday before praising director and co-star Bradley Cooper.

"We are all so grateful Bradley loved 'Shallow,' sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created," she said.