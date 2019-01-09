Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line attend the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Florida Georgia Line have announced a new North American summer tour in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Can't Say I Ain't Country.

The tour is set to kick off on June 13 at the Walmart Arkansas Pavillon in Rogers, Ark., before wrapping things up on Sept. 28 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif.

The country duo, consisting of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, will also be preforming in cities such as Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, St. Louis, Chicago, Cleveland, Tampa, Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix and San Diego, among others.

Florida Georgia Line will be joined by Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen as special guests. Canaan Smith and HARDY will be joining the tour on select dates.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Jan. 25. Additional ticket information will be made available at a later date.

Can't Say I Ain't Country is set for release on Feb. 15.

