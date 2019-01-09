Carrie Underwood performs "Love Wins." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Brad Paisley performs "Bucked Off." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Country musicians including Mark Wystrach (R) salute "Smokey and the Bandit" actor Burt Reynolds. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chris Stapleton wins Male Vocalist of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Carrie Underwood wins Female Vocalist of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keith Urban wins Entertainer of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Eric Church performs "Desperate Man." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lara Spencer and Martina McBride present an award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Chris Stapleton (L), who won Male Vocalist of the Year, performs "I'll Take You There" with Maren Morris. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
R&B vocalist Mavis Staples joins country musicians onstage to sing the 1970s classic "I'll Take You There." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
T.J. Osborne, John Osborne, and Dierks Bentley perform "Burning Man." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keith Urban performs "Never Comin' Down." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Brothers Osborne win Vocal Duo of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Garth Brooks performs "Stronger Than Me." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Luke Combs performs "She Got the Best of Me." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, and Miranda Lambert perform "Got My Name Changed Back." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lindsay Ell (L) and Luke Bryan perform "What Makes You Country." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kacey Musgraves (L) wins Album of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Ricky Skaggs (C) performs "Country Boy" with host Brad Paisley. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Bebe Rexha (C) performs "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Bebe Rexha performs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Thomas Rhett performs "Life Changes." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lauren Alaina performs "Lesson in Leaving." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Miss Me More." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Dan and Shay perform "Tequila." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Song of the Year winners Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton accept the award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Luke Combs wins the Male Vocalist of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hosts Brad Paisley (L) and Carrie Underwood (C), with yodeling star Mason Ramsey, perform in the opening monologue. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Paisley (L) and Underwood revealed
that Underwood will be having a second baby boy. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo