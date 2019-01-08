Post Malone, Childish Gambino, Phish headline Bonnaroo 2019

Childish Gambino arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Post Malone will perform at Bonnaroo 2019 along with Childish Gambino and Phish. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Post Malone, Childish Gambino and Phish are set to headline the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The 18th installment of the festival will once again take place in Manchester, Tenn., from June 13-16.

Gambino and Phish will take the stage on June 14, Malone and Odesza will perform on June 15 and Phish will perform once again on June 16 along with The Lumineers.

Solange, Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B, The Lonely Island, The Avett Brothers, Brockhampton, Griz, RL Grime, Hozier, The National, Zhu, Brandi Carlile, Illenium, Walk the Moon, Juice Wrld, Gucci Mane and Lil Dicky are also set to perform during the festival among many others.

Tickets for Bonnaroo go on sale Thursday starting at 12 p.m. ET. Four day general admission passes start at $319 with VIP and Platinum packages also available.

Your 2019 Lineup! 🙌 (& this doesn’t even include the campgrounds!)

Tickets on sale THURSDAY 1/10 at Noon ET!

Snag a GA ticket for just $47 down using our payment plans 😲

Explore the #Bonnaroo experience here: https://t.co/Van3ZsUr1Y pic.twitter.com/IMFHcXmpJA — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 8, 2019

Gambino is set to perform during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival which also features Ariana Grande and Tame Impala as headlining acts.

Eminem, The Killers and Muse headlined Bonnaroo in 2018.