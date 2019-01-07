iKon to release new single 'I'm OK' on repackaged album

iKon's "New Kids" repackaged album will include the new song "I'm OK." File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band iKon will release the new single "I'm OK" on its forthcoming repackaged album.

The K-pop group shared details about the song and its New Kids repackaged album Monday ahead of the album's release.

iKon debuted "I'm OK" during its concert Sunday in Seoul. The group's agency, YG Entertainment, said iKon members B.I and Bobby helped compose and write the single, which features sentimental lyrics.

"The message of the song comes from an idea of how people get sadder when people ask them, 'Are you OK?' and how they cry even more when told not to cry," B.I. said.

"The song has its strength in its catchy melody. Many listeners will be able to empathize with the song," Bobby added.

The New Kids repackaged album will debut online Monday evening before its physical release Tuesday. iKon promoted the album in a video Monday on Twitter.

"iKON - I'M OK (Repackage album)," the group wrote.

iKon released the single album New Kids: Begin in May 2017 and the EPs New Kids: Continue and New Kids: The Final in August and October, respectively.