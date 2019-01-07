BTS to release official toy line with Mattel

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS is collaborating with Mattel on a new collection of dolls, collectible figures, games and other projects. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will release an official toy line with Mattel.

The K-pop group is partnering with the company on a new collection of dolls, collectible figures, games and other products, Mattel confirmed in a press release Sunday.

BTS and Mattel will launch the toy line in summer 2019. The collection will include dolls of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook inspired by the group's "Idol" music video.

Mattel senior vice president Sejal Shah Miller praised BTS as a cultural sensation with global influence.

"BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band," Miller said.

"Partnering with established franchises that have global appeal is a cornerstone of our strategy and given our creative expertise, we are perfectly suited to create products celebrating BTS," he added.

Mattel confirmed the news in a tweet Sunday.

"Mattel, @bts_bighit & @BigHitEnt are bringing #BTSDollsOfficial to millions around the world!" the post reads.

BTS enjoyed worldwide success in 2018, and was named Person of the Year in a Time readers poll. The group is known for such singles as "Fake Love," "Mic Drop" and "Idol," and released the album Love Yourself: Answer in August.