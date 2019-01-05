Britney Spears cancels 'Domination' residency

Britney Spears arrives on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 28, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Pop music star Britney Spears announced on Instagram that she is canceling her Domination residency in Las Vegas to spend time with her ailing father Jamie.

"I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart," she captioned a photo of her as a child with her parents Jamie and Lynn Spears.

"However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him," she added. "I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."

Spears was scheduled to begin the show Feb. 13 at Park MGM's Park Theater. She wrapped up her previous Vegas residency Piece of Me at Planet Hollywood Dec. 31, 2017.

Her father underwent emergency surgery two months ago when his colon spontaneously ruptured. He spent weeks in the hospital, but is now home and expected to eventually make a full recovery.