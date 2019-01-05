21 Savage's 'I Am > I Was' tops the U.S. album chart

Cast member Lady Gaga attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" in Los Angeles on September 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Michael Buble is honored with the 2,650th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on November 16. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

(L-R) 21 Savage and Amber Rose arrive for the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood on August 27, 2017. 21 Savage's "I Am > I Was" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- 21 Savage's I Am > I Was is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN, followed by Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 3, the soundtrack to the film A Star is Born and the soundtrack to the movie The Greatest Showman.

Rounding out the top tier are Meek Mill's Championships at No. 6, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 7, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 8, Kodak Black's Dying to Live at No. 9 and Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 10.