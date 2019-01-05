21 Savage's 'I Am > I Was' tops the U.S. album chart

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- 21 Savage's I Am > I Was is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN, followed by Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 3, the soundtrack to the film A Star is Born and the soundtrack to the movie The Greatest Showman.
Rounding out the top tier are Meek Mill's Championships at No. 6, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 7, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 8, Kodak Black's Dying to Live at No. 9 and Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 10.