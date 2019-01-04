Justin Timberlake is back to touring after multiple delays

Justin Timberlake (R) and Jessica Biel attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake is back on tour after he delayed multiple concerts from October to December due to suffering from bruised vocal cords.

Timberlake announced on Instagram Thursday that he is back and set to perform in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

"First of all, Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a good holiday. Second of all, D.C. we here. We're back. Can't wait. Excited, ya'll ready?" the singer says in a video alongside a caption that reads "And...we're back."

Timberlake began touring in March in support of his fifth studio album titled Man of the Woods. He started to postpone shows in October due to bruised vocal cords including concerts in New York and Los Angeles.

Timberlake in December then announced that he was postponing the remainder of his 2018 dates on doctors orders as he continued to rest his voice.

The bruised vocal cords also forced the pop star to give a silent appearance on The Tonight Show in November where he relied on cue cards to communicate.