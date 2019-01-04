Tim McGraw (R) and Faith Hill perform on NBC's "Today" on November 17, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton, Cardi B and Tim McGraw are among the artists scheduled to perform during the 2019 RodeoHouston event, also known as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Kacey Musgraves, Prince Royce, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours, Panic! At The Disco, Old Dominion, Camila Cabello, Luke Combs, Zedd, Kane Brown, Los Tigres del Norte, Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, Santana, Cody Johnson, Brad Paisley and George Strait are also part of the event's lineup.

RodeoHouston will run from Feb. 25 until March 17 with a different artist preforming on each day.

Strait will bring the festivities to a close at NRG Stadium on March 17 alongside special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.

RodeoHouston also features livestock, rodeo events and a barbecue competition. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. CST.