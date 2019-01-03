Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to headline Coachella 2019

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala are set to headline the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The festival will take place over two weeks at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. from April 12-14 and then April 19-21.
Janelle Monae, the 1975, Diplo, Black Pink, Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, J Balvin, Khalid, Bad Bunny, Chvrches, Pusha T, Anderson Paak, Juice WRLD, Wiz Khalifa and many more are also set to perform.
Festival Passes will go on sale on Friday through coachella.com with general admission passes starting at $429 and VIP passes at $999.
Coachella 2018 featured headlining acts such as Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd.
January 3, 2019