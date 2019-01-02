EXO ranked No. 1 on the Billboard world digital sales chart for the third consecutive week. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band EXO is topping charts with its new single "Love Shot."

The Korea Herald confirmed Wednesday the song ranked No. 1 on Billboard's world digital song sales chart for the third consecutive week.

"Love Shot" debuted on the chart in December following its release Dec. 13. Billboard said the song reached No. 1 in less than 24 hours of sales.

"Love Shot" appears on EXO's album of the same name, a repackaged version of its album Don't Mess Up My Tempo. The repackaged album debuted alongside "Love Shot" in December.

Music producer Mike Woods discussed "Love Shot" in an interview with Billboard published last week, describing the song as "fun, big and loud."

"We wanted something that was very, very performance-driven, very dance-driven, something that would sound good loud and in an arena," Woods said.

"We like the fact that it's kind of in a different time signature -- it's in 6/8, so that's not like a generic pop song," he added. "With Korea, we like to do things that push the boundaries, not super generic, because they're very musical."

EXO consists of nine members: Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, Xiumin, Lay and Chen. In addition to "Love Shot," the group is known for the singles "Call Me Baby," "Love Me Right," "Monster" and "Tempo."