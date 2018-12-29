Cast member Lady Gaga attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" in Los Angeles on September 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kodak Black's "Dying to Live" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Kodak Black's Dying to Live is No.1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Meek Mill's Championships, followed by the soundtrack to the film A Star is Born at No. 3, Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 4 and the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 6, Pentatonix's Christmas is Here! at No. 7, the soundtrack to Bohemian Rhapsody at No. 8, Drake's Scorpion at No. 9 and The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 10.