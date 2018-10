Music Weird Al Yankovic announces 2019 North American tour By Wade Sheridan ( )

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Weird Al Yankovic announced on Instagram Monday a new North American tour set for summer 2019. The tour, titled Strings Attached, will differ from Yankovic's 2018 stripped-down Ridiculously Ill-Advised Vanity Tour by featuring costumes, props, a big video screen and a full symphony orchestra at every concert.

"We're going directly from my most scaled-down, low-key show ever (this year's Ridiculously Ill-Advised Vanity Tour) to my most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever," Yankovic said alongside a promotional poster for the tour.

Yankovic said that concert dates for Strings Attached will be announced on Nov. 12. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. ET.

The full symphony orchestra will be a different one in every city. Yankovic will be performing his hit songs alongside his band and background singers Lisa Popeil, Monique Donnelly and Scottie Haskell.

"I think it's really going to be a special show, and I can't wait to get started! I'm not allowed to say much else about it before the 12th, but I will say that it's basically a 3-month summer tour, and yes, we'll be playing a bunch of places that we didn't get around to on the last one (hello, Vancouver, Las Vegas, and the entire state of Florida!)" Yankovic continued.