Twice teases new EP, 'Yes or Yes' music video

Twice shared a clip of its spooky "Yes or Yes" music video Sunday. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a clip of their spooky "Yes or Yes" music video Sunday after announcing a mini album of the same name.

The teaser shows Jeongyeon driving a vintage car down a dark, tree-lined road to "Twice Square." Mina introduces the song as she, Jeongyeon, Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu appear on the screen.

"TWICE THE 6TH MINI ALBUM YES or YES 2018.11.05 6PM #TWICE #YESorYES #TeaserY," the group tweeted.

Twice also promoted the EP by sharing posters of its members Monday on Twitter. Fans who pre-order the EP will receive one of the three posters.

"TWICE THE 6TH MINI ALBUM YES or YES 2018.11.05 6PM #TWICE #YESorYES #PreOrderOnly #PosterA #PosterB #PosterC," the post reads.

Twice last released its debut Japanese album, BDZ, in September, and will return with Yes or Yes on Nov. 5. The group is known for such singles as "Cheer Up," "TT," "Knock Knock" and "Signal."