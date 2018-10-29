Katharine McPhee postpones tour due to 'extreme vocal fatigue'

Katharine McPhee arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Katharine McPhee announced on Instagram that her planned Fall in Love tour will be postponed due to vocal fatigue.

"I've been so looking forward to getting on the road and seeing all your faces for my upcoming tour dates. It is with deep regret that I must postpone these live dates until next year," the singer said on Saturday.

"I've been struggling with extreme vocal fatigue these last few weeks following my broadway run and have been on strict vocal rest for weeks in hopes that I could be ready for this tour come November but it looks like my body is going to need a little more time," McPhee continued.

"I promise we will reschedule these dates and I'll be back to myself in a couple weeks. I hope you understand. Lots of love," she concluded.

McPhee's Fall in Love tour was set to begin on Nov. 3 in Kohler Wis. She would have also performed in cities such as Chicago, Boston and Ft. Lauderdale, among others.

McPhee made headlines in July after becoming engaged to David Foster.