KISS members, left to right, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons. KISS has announced the concert dates for their final tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- KISS released on Monday the concert dates for the North American leg of their upcoming farewell world tour titled End of the Road.

KISS will begin touring North America on Jan. 31, 2019 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, before wrapping things up on April 19, 2019 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Ala.

The band will also be performing in cities such as San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Atlanta, among others.

Tickets go on sale for KISS Army fan club members through kissonline.com starting on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.

A teaser trailer for the tour was also released on Monday, featuring KISS performing in front of thousands of screaming fans.

KISS announced plans to hold a final tour in September on America's Got Talent.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and unstoppable," the group said in a statement at the time.