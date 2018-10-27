Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The soundtrack for the movie musical A Star is Born -- featuring vocals by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper -- is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second consecutive week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 for the roster dated Saturday is Quavo's Quavo Huncho at No. 2, followed by Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V at No. 3, Lil Baby & Gunna's Drip Harder at No. 4 and Ella Mai's Ella Mai at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Scorpion at No. 6, Twenty One Pilots' Trench at No. 7, Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 8, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 9 and Eminem's Kamikaze at No. 10.