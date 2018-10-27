Singer Quavo arrives for the 46th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Bradley Cooper attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" in Los Angeles on September 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The soundtrack to Lady Gaga's movie musical "A Star is Born" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The soundtrack for the movie musical A Star is Born -- featuring vocals by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper -- is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 for the roster dated Saturday is Quavo's Quavo Huncho at No. 2, followed by Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V at No. 3, Lil Baby & Gunna's Drip Harder at No. 4 and Ella Mai's Ella Mai at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Scorpion at No. 6, Twenty One Pilots' Trench at No. 7, Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 8, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 9 and Eminem's Kamikaze at No. 10.