Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Steve Aoki is back with a new single featuring South Korean boy band BTS.

The 40-year-old American DJ and producer shared a lyric video Thursday for "Waste It On Me," his new, English-language song with the K-pop group.

"Waste It On Me" appears on Aoki's new album, Neon Future III, which debuts Nov. 9. The lyric video had received over 2.4 million views as of Friday morning and hit No. 1 on the Apple Music chart.

Aoki previously collaborated with BTS on remixes of the group's songs "Mic Drop" and "The Truth Untold." He discussed "Waste It On Me" and his relationship with BTS in an interview Thursday with Radio Disney.

"I definitely wanted to do another song after 'The Truth Untold,'" the producer said. "I sent it to them and they loved it."

"I think one of the best parts of the song is the way they sing it. They sing it in a unique way, their own way," he added. "You can really hear and feel that they are singing from their soul."

Aoki said he hopes to collaborate with BTS again in the future.

"I love them! They're amazing. They're great guys, great friends, so talented. We have such a very fluid, awesome relationship musically that there's no boundaries. Who knows what could happen!" he teased.