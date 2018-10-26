Shawn Mendes 'Lost in Japan' video channels 'Lost in Translation'

Shawn Mendes arrives on the red carpet as Time celebrates its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world on April 24. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Shawn Mendes has released a music video for his single "Lost in Japan." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes has released a music video for the remix of "Lost of in Japan" by producer Zedd that pays homage to 2003 film Lost in Translation.

The clip, released Thursday, features Mendes arriving in Japan to shoot a commercial for an alcoholic drink when he meets a woman that he befriends played by 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe.

Mendes and Boe enjoy a night out, singing and dancing inside of a karaoke bar. The music video follows a similar plot as Lost in Translation, which starred Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson.

The video also mimics signature scenes from the film as Mendes sits in his hotel room in a bathrobe and as Boe rests her head on the pop star while wearing a pink wig.

"Do you got plans tonight?/ I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I/ I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight/ 'Cause I can't get you off my mind," Mendes sings.

"Lost in Japan" was released on Mendes' self-titled third studio album which was released in May.