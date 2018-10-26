Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande will be touring in North America starting in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has announced a new world tour in support of her fourth studio album, Sweetener.

Concert dates for the North American leg of the world tour were released by Grande on Twitter Thursday.

Grande will begin the tour on March 18 at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. before ending her North American trek on June 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The pop star will also be performing in cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta, among others.

International tour dates will be announced at a later time. A ticket pre-sale for American Express cardmembers will take place from Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time until Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time. Grande did not announce when tickets will go on sale for the general public.

Sweetener was released in August and reached the top of the U.S. album charts. The project contained the singles "No Tears Left to Cry" and "God is a Woman."