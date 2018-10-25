Justin Timberlake cancels NYC concert because of bruised vocal chords

Justin Timberlake performs in concert at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on July 3. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actors Jessica Biel (L) and Justin Timberlake attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music star Justin Timberlake canceled Wednesday's concert at Madison Square Garden in New York because he is suffering from severely bruised vocal chords.

The singer tweeted that he is following doctor's orders.

"I'm gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31," Timberlake wrote. "More info to come. Again I'm sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon."

Timberlake's first book -- a memoir called Hindsight -- is to go on sale next week.