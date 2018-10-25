A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) on Oct 23, 2018 at 11:02pm PDT

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Black Pink singer Jennie is gearing up for her solo debut.

The group's agency, YG Entertainment, shared a promo image of the 22-year-old K-pop star Thursday on Twitter following news the members of Black Pink will release solo singles.

The photo shows Jennie wearing a coordinating red sweater, earrings, necklace and lipstick. The South Korean singer will release her first solo project Nov. 12.

"#JENNIE 'SOLO' Teaser 2018.11.12 #BLACKPINK #Jennie #SOLO #YG," YG Entertainment captioned the post.

The Korea Herald confirmed Jennie will make her solo debut in November. The K-pop star will perform her song for the first time at Black Pink's solo concerts Nov. 10 and 11 in Seoul.

"Jennie will show everything she's honed during her six years of training through her solo project," a YG rep said.

News broke this month that Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa were working on solo projects in addition to new music with Black Pink. The group last released the EP Square Up in June.